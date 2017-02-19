Relief operations in Sehwan

Staff Reporter

To provide emergency first aid, rescue and post-disaster relief to the Sehwan blast victims, Al-Khidmat Foundation Sindh completed a two-day relief operation in Sehwan Sharif, Jamshoro.

A statement here on Sunday said that as soon as the blast news was received, a 100-member rescue team of the Al-Khidmat Foundation reached the explosion site and started shifting the dead and injured to hospitals in Sehwan, Jamshoro, Hyderabad and Nawabshah through a fleet of the Foundation’s well-equipped ambulances.

The volunteers of the Al-Khidmat Foundation donated blood to the injured and also distributed food parcels and other items among the attendants and grieved families.