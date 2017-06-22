Relief measures in federal budget 2017-18

Muhammad Zahid Rifat

EVERY federal government , particularly the one elected by the people in the election, tries its level best to allocate maximum possible funds for accelerating process of developmental activities by launching projects, programmes and initiatives for the welfare and well-being of the people throughout the country.

At the same time , it makes sincere and determined efforts to provide as much relief as possible to different segments of the society within the available resources, both directly and indirectly.

In short, this is what the federal government has tried to do in its last budget for financial year 2017-18 which will be enforced from July 01 marking start of new financial year.

Here this scribe is only mentioning the relief measures, leaving aside the development projects, programmes and initiatives for some other time, which the federal government has provided in the new budget .

Before going any further, it is also submitted that in all fairness neither the federal budget so presented is all good nor entirely bad. The opposition parties, their leaders and parliamentarians have democratic right to criticize the government priorities and allocation of funds for different sectors and not solving the problems of the people. But it is rather strange and least comprehensible that in doing so, the opposition leaders and their parliamentarians do not find even one single thing to appreciate and say this is something good which the government is going to do during the new financial year.

Pakistan is facing host of threats, dangers and problems internally and externally which are aiming at harming and undermining its ideological and territorial frontiers mainly being threats to its security, solidarity and national unity posed by terrorists, militants and extremists.

The country is engaged in the war against terror for number of years and brave, courageous and chivalrous officers and jawans of the its armed forces, para-military forces , police and security related agencies are offering great sacrifices of their lives in fighting and eliminating terrorists, militants and extremists from the sacred soil of Pakistan . They are laying down their lives today for ensuring safe, secure and peaceful country for us now and for future generations to come. In the war against terror, more than 25 thousand officers and jawans of all defence and security related forces and agencies have already laid down their precious lives embraced “Shahadat” (martyrdom) and more than these have been rendered physically handicapped and crippled.

No compensation whatsoever is too great and adequate for their great sacrifices. But still the federal government is trying to provide as much relief as possible for the solace to their families by taking sorts of measures by way of giving financial benefits, financing their children’s education and employment of their sons and daughters. To look after the families of the martyred officers and jawans is not only the prime duty of the federal government but as a matter of fact it is also obligatory on the entire nation , which will remain in debt forever for their great sacrifices, as such.

In the new budget also a number of relief measures have been introduced by the government for them as well as other segments of the society. Before these measures are briefly mentioned, it may be mentioned here that during the discussion on the new federal budget, the opposition leaders and their parliamentarians have not bothered a bit even to say the relief measures for the families of the officers and jawans of the armed forces, para-military forces, police and security related agencies being taken in the budget are good but the government should be doing much more for them.

Relief measures enunciated in the budget are given below briefly hoping sincerely that these may be appreciated by the opposition leaders and their parliamentarians one way or the other with the doable suggestions for doing still more. Pay of all officers and jawans is being increased by 10 per cent as a Special Allowance.

In the budget speech in June last year, three allowances were merged. However, the ad hoc relief allowance to the army in 2008 and the ad hoc relief allowance for the civilians of 2010 were not merged. Now, a 10 per cent ad hoc allowance on the merged salary of all civil and armed forces employees is being provided. Pensions of the retired government servants are also being increased by 10 per cent. Government employees up to basic pay scale -5 are being exempted from paying house rent charges at the rate of 5 per cent which are deducted from their salaries.

Daily allowance ,domestic, has been raised by as much as 60 per cent. Orderly allowance has also been revised upwardly from Rs 12000 to Rs 14000. Rate for transportation of dead bodies and local burial has also been revised upwardly from Rs 1600 to Rs 4800 and from Rs 5000 to Rs 15000 respectively.

Constant attendant allowance, admissible to Armed Forces and Civil Armed Forces, has alsol been more than doubled from Rs 3000 to Rs 7000. Different allowances for officers and sailors of Pakistan Navyincluding hard lying pay, compensation for batman, uniform allowance and ration allowance have also been revised appropriately.

Design allowance has also been increased by 50 per cent. The jawans of the Frontier Constabulary perform duties all over Pakistan. In order to make their salary structure attractive , they will now be paid fixed allowance of Rs 8000 per month. However, this will be allowed in a phased manner. Accordingly, one third of the new alloance has been allowed retrospectively from March 01, 2017, the one third is going to be allowed from July 01, 2017 and the balance one third will be given one year later with effect from July 01, 2018.

On the pattern of increase in the pay of the government servants, the minimum wages of labour for their benefit has also been raised from Rs 14000 to Rs 15000 per month. A number of new initiatives being undertaken by the federal govt during next financial year for the welfare of different segments of the society are also quite appreciable and these are being mentioned briefly, also:

A welfare scheme is being introduced for the families of Shuhdah (martyrs) as well as for disabled persons under which preferred profits on national defence saving schemes will be offered to them.

House Building Finance Corporation (HBFC) loans payable by widows are being written off up to Rs five lakhs.

Furthermore, Capital Development Authority (CDA) in Islamabad will provide plots to Overseas Pakistanis on non-convertible bond in an exclusive sector to be earmarked for this purpose. And, Beneficiary Graduation Programme is also being initiated under Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) under which grants will be provided to the willing self-employed individuals. In the first phase, large number of 2,50,000 families will be provided Rs 50 thousand grant per family.

These and much more relief measures and public welfare programmes and initiatives of the federal government in the new budget would not have escaped the eyes of the opposition parties, leaders and their parliamentarians had they bothered to go through the large number of heavy, medium and small sized 16 or may be more documents of the Federal Budget 2017-18 instead of tearing these on the floor of the National assembly and the Senate, the two houses of the Parliament, contrary to decency, decorum and good and healthy parliamentary traditions and practices.

Good things, in all fairness, should honestly , sincerely and faithfully be appreciated by one and all, no matter which government is doing that .After all the beneficiaries of the sorts of these welfare and relief measures are none else but the people throughout breadth and width of our beloved motherland Pakistan.