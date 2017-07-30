Release of all pending payments ordered

Subsidy on fertilizer

Amanullah Khan

Karachi

Ministry of National Food Security & Research (NFS&R) will release all the pending payments in respect of subsidy on fertilizer expeditiously in accordance with originally notified mechanism through SBP, avoiding any verification processes.

The subsidy issue hanging in balance since it was resolved by the federal government in a high level meeting between concerned government officials and fertilizer Manufacturers of Pakistan Advisory Council (Fmpac) at Prime Minister’s office on 25th July, 2017. The meeting reviewed the pending payments of previous subsidy schemes of 2015/16 and 2016/17 and simplified the process.

The meeting was chaired by Secretary to Ex- Prime Minister Fawad Hassan Fawad and attended by Secretaries Finance and FS&R and Chairman FBR and Chairman Fertilizer Manufacturers of Pakistan Advisory Council (FMPAC) Lt. Gen (R) Shafqaat Ahmed. The meeting was held on direction of former prime minister to resolve long outstanding payment issue of subsidy claimed by the fertilizer industry.

The Chair also directed the Secretary Finance to issue the new notification to ensure timely reimbursement of subsidy claims in future.

During the crucial meeting the Chairman FMPAC gave a run down on the Subsidy Scheme and the procedural complexities, which caused delays in payment of subsidy. The Chair acknowledged the concern of industry and conveyed Prime Minister’s appreciation for the vital role played by fertilizer industry in the agriculture growth. He also appreciated the patience and prudence of the industry, which in spite of cash flow problems, did not disrupt supply of subsidized fertilizer to the farmers.