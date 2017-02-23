Release of all Kashmiri detainees demanded

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, Hurriyet leaders Hakeem Abdur Rasheed and Imtiyaz Ahmad Reshi have demanded immediate release of all illegally detained Kashmiris languishing in different jails of India and the occupied territory.

The Hurriyet leaders today visited the houses of Mohammad Hussain Fazili and Rafiq Ahmed Shah who were recently released after spending over 11 years in illegal detention in New Delhi’s Tihar Jail.

Speaking on the occasion, they welcomed their release. They also appealed to the world human rights organizations to take cognizance of the fact that innocent Kashmiris were falsely charged which was proved by the court judgment only after they had spent more than 11 years in notorious Tihar Jail.—KMS