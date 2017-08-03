Relatives of deceased patient manhandle doctors, staff at Poly Clinic

Islamabad: Relatives of a patient who was brought dead to Poly Clinic manhandled and abused female and male doctors and staff at the Federal Government Services Hospital commonly known as poly Clinic on Wednesday.

They mistreated with and locked off a lady doctor in a room for three hours and dispersed only when Assistant Commissioner City and SHO Abpara arrived and intervened.

According to details a patient Ashraf, resident of G-6 was brought to hospital emergency on Wednesday around 3am with abdominal pain and diarrhoea complaint. He was treated by the doctor on duty and was discharged around 5am after being stabilised. The same patient came again after an hour with similar condition. Doctors again treated him and discharged when he got better after 12pm. Later Ashraf was brought in the afternoon in unconscious condition. Upon examination doctors told the relatives that he was already dead upon arrival. The causes of his death were uncertain as earlier treatment of diarrhoea had provided the patient significant relief. However the relatives of deceased patient started chanting slogans against doctors and hospital management and harassed the female staff there. They also manhandled doctors and locked off a lady doctor for three hours. Police was called who came and controlled the situation.