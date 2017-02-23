Relations between Pakistan, Kuwait growing

Kuwait embassy celebrates Independency Day

Ashraf Ansasri

Ambassador Nassar Abdulrahman J. Almutairi of Kuwait hosted a warm and cordial reception in the federal capital to mark the 56th anniversary of the Independence Day of his country. A large number of guests graced the function.

They included ambassadors, senior diplomats, officials and prominent people from Pakistan society.

Federal Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination Mr. Riaz Hussain Pirzada who was the chief guest, joined the Kuwait ambassador in cutting the ceremonial cake.

The Kuwait ambassador and Minister Pirzada spoke of cordial brotherly relations existing between their two countries. They said bilateral cooperation between the two countries is growing to new heights.

Pakistan and Kuwait share views on major regional and world issues. They are committed to peace and security in their regions. The two countries are opposed to all forms of extremism and terrorism.