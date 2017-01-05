Relations between Pakistan, Cuba based on confidence, mutual trust: Gabriel

Naveed Ahmad Khan

Ambassador of Cuba to Pakistan Mr. Gabriel Tiel Capote has said that The relationship between Pakistan and Cuba are based on confidence and mutual trust and relationship between the two nations is improving.

Therefore, this opportunity must be used for enhancing and further cementing bilateral economic cooperation and trade ties.

Speaking in an exclusive interaction with Pakistan Observer on the sidelines of Cake Cutting ceremony to mark 58th Anniversary of the Cuban Revolution organized by Pak-Cuba Social Forum, Cuban Ambassador said that his government was interested in imparting training facility and medical-related technology to local technicians.

Mrs and Mr. Gabriel Tiel Capote along with their son as well as President Pak-Cuba Social Forum Ramzan Mughal, Secretary General Jam Khurshid and other members of Forum were present in the ceremony. Ambassador said that Pakistan business community could access to Latin American markets through Cuba. This will help Pakistan to improve both economic and trade ties with Latin American region.

He said that business community participated in Cuban trade show and had well-established relationships with participants from seventy countries. He said, “Pakistan’s textiles, sports goods, surgical instruments, leather goods and rice are in great demand in Cuba but our exporters are not paying proper attention to it.”

On the occasion, the ambassador said, “Health and medical education system of Cuba was considered one of the best in the world and we desire to upgrade Pakistani system to that level.” “We have offered biggest ever fully paid scholarship programme to Pakistan under which thousands of Pakistani students got medical education,” he informed.

He said, “We are ready for transfer of medical related technology and training facility to local technicians.” Cuba is recognized as one of the best education systems in the world.