Rehmani asks India to stop anti-Kashmir agenda

Srinagar

The Chairman Jammu and Kashmir People’s Freedom League, Muhammad Farooq Rehmani, has urged India to desist from changing the demographic composition of Jammu and Kashmir, perpetuating state terrorism, and give the right of self-determination to the State people under the UN resolutions of plebiscite.

Muhammad Farooq Rehmani in his telephonic address on the 17th martyrdom anniversary of prominent mujahid leader, Muhammad Yousuf Zangi, called on the UN Secretary General to implement the UNCIP resolutions on the question of holding plebiscite in the former autonomous princely state of Jammu and Kashmir. The telephonic speech was delivered to an audience which gathered today in Bandipora on the occasion of commemorating martyrdom of Muhammad Yousuf Chopan AKA Zangi.

Senior Hurriyat leader Muhammad Farooq Rehmani paid rich tributes to Muhammad Yousuf Zangi and all those martyrs who sacrificed their precious lives for the freedom of Jammu and Kashmir from India’s tyrannical rule. Shaeed Zangi, who played a central role after the martyrdom of Bashir Ahmad Sheikh AKA Gazi in late 1990s, was martyred by Indian army in his home town Bandipora on January 23, 2000.

He became famous during his Jihad for freedom, for his noble character in Kashmir. He kept the torch of Jihad e Azadi burning at a critical time, when army had let loose reign of killings all across with the help of renegades in Jammu and Kashmir.—KMS