Rehman Malik returns home to appear before JIT

Islamabad

Former Interior Minister and PPP leader Senator Rehman Malik on Monday reached Pakistan after cutting short his foreign visit to appear before the joint investigation team (JIT) currently seized with investigation into money laundering allegations against Prime Minister and his family on June 23.

The JIT has summoned him to appear before it on June 23. Earlier, he was asked to appear before the team on June 17, but he requested to reschedule the date as he was not in the country. Sources said that Malik will appear before the JIT with all record.

The JIT had asked the former interior minister to bring with him the record of money laundering investigation against Sharif family..—INP