Rehman Malik, Jam Madad call on CM

Staff Reporter

The PPP leader and Senator Rehman Malik and newly elected PPP MPA and senior politician Jam Madad Ali separately called on the Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah at Chief Minister House here on Wednesday.

The Chief Minister congratulated the newly elected MPA on winning the seat of Sanghar and returning to the Sindh Assembly on PPP ticket.

Murad and Rehman Malik discussed political situation in the country and issues between federal and provincial governments, said a statement here.