Rehman Malik to appear before JIT on June 23

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Former interior minister Senator Rehman Malik will appear before the Panama Case Joint Investigation Team (JIT) on June 23, sources informed on Wednesday. On Monday, a spokesperson for the senator said the former interior minister will ‘soon’ be appearing before the JIT. The spokesperson explained that Malik, who left Pakistan for London on June 9, received a summons by the JIT on June 10 to appear on June 13. He said Malik would inform the JIT of another date of appearance. Malik, who remained the interior minister during the previous Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP)-led federal government, is also a former bureaucrat. He is also a member of the Senate for the second time in a row from the PPP-Parliamentarians.