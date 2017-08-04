Rehan promoted as Cluster GM for Karachi Marriott, Zaver PC Gwadar

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

The Management of Hashoo Group has announced that Rehan Faiz Pirzada has been promoted as the Cluster General Manager for Karachi Marriott and Zaver Pearl Continental Hotel Gwadar.

Pirzada is a seasoned hotelier, having more than 22 years’ of experience in the hospitality industry. He is associated with the Hashoo Group of Hotels since 1996 and has served on various senior management positions, which includes Sales and Marketing, Rooms Division & Renovation Projects.

Prior to this appointment, Rehan was the General Manager of the Pearl Continental Hotel, Karachi. The Management of the Hashoo Group and all the associates of the Karachi Marriott Hotel and Zaver Pearl Continental hotel Gwadar wish Pirzada the very best.