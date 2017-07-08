Rehabilitation complex for disabled persons sought

Dera Ismail Khan

People from across the society have underlined the need for the government to take solid measures for establishing rehabilitation complex for disabled persons in the district.

A prominent social worker and head of Non-governmental Organization (NGO)-Sahaara, Amir Shohail Sadozai in a meeting with a group of disabled persons here said the district witnessed a spate of terrorism and extremism over a decade or so, leaving hundreds of people disabled.

But unfortunately, these people were leading miserable life as they had to travel other major cities for their medical or rehabilitation process, as there was no any rehabilitation complex in the district which could cater to the needs and requirements of such population and could provide them facilities. Therefore, there was a dire need to build a rehabilitation complex for handicapped people where they could be taken care of and their issues could be resolved, instantly.

He said parents of such children were facing numerous problems and running from pillar to post and post to pillar to get relief but to no avail, as currently there was no proper forum available in the district where issues of such segment of a society could be resolved or they could be provided basic facilities.

He said it was obligation of a government to take measure for the development and rehabilitation of disabled persons and following passage of 18thÂ Amendment, he opined, it was responsibility of provincial government to take step in this regard and make measures for welfare of the handicapped. He said the number of disabled persons in the district run into thousands and a chunk of such people were living in rural areas and lacking of rehabilitation facilities. As a result, relevant organizations working on government level were facing a number of problems to cater to the needs of disabled persons and take effective measures for their complete rehabilitation.

He recalled that in Musharraf regime efforts were made for establishing a rehabilitation complex for the disabled person and the facility was got approved, but the provincial government was to acquire 24 kanales of land for the complex.