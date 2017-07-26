Regulating specialised transport

Brig Musaddiq Abbasi (R)

The investigation report of the Ahmedpur East incident near Bahawalpur on June 25 when an oil tanker overturned, exposed the failure in adhering to safeguards. More than 200 lives were lost because there was lack of implementation of present safety regulations on vehicle conformity. The vehicle contracted to Shell Pakistan was found to be overloaded. Moreover the tanker with 4 axles did not meet the National Highway Safety Ordinance (NHSO) 2000 requirement of 5-6 axle for a 50,000 L oil tanker.

Similarly in another sector using specialized transportation, the Cash-in-Transit (CIT) sector, different states use comprehensive security systems to minimize risk and ensure secure and timely delivery of high value assets. The rules in the security industry may be deemed regulations for fulfilment of obligations and quality standards. Effective regulation of asset transport industry, and specifically the CIT industry, can have a positive impact in a high risk market like Pakistan.

The management of cash, and its transportation previously being undertaken by the financial institutions themselves are now outsourced to private security companies. Because they operate in an unregulated environment, this results in losses and inefficiency. The regulator does not having proper rules and regulations in place to deter abuses and possible attacks resulting in loss of lives and assets.

The security service provider in developed nations agree to terms and conditions regarding nature of duties through a contract. Soft-skinned (non-armoured) vehicles are used only when security methods like Intelligent Banknote Neutralization Systems (IBNS) are in place. Without being regulated by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) in Pakistan, some courier companies are blatantly transporting cash.

The policy outlined by the SBP deems necessary the availability of proper armoured vehicles for transportation of various sums. Of the 1600 cash vans being operated by SIX CIT specializing companies in Pakistan, only two have a majority of their fleet (1000 vehicles) as fully “armoured” cash vans, the four other companies have 600 “semi-armoured” vehicles made by fly-by-night-vendors in Pakistan.

Semi-armoured vehicles are not suited for transport of cash and assets. Proper guidelines and baseline standards must be implemented by the SBP to assure safety of the employees involved in private security, the public and the assets that are being transacted.

Lack of effective security in cash vehicles endangers valuables and is a threat to lives and limbs of security guards and drivers handling the consignments. Pakistan has seen many such incidents where vehicles inadequately secured were robbed and the guards killed. It was recently pointed out by Hafsa Razzaq in an article entitled “Transportation Safety” that a foreign security company in the 80s and 90s had as many as nearly four dozen lives lost because they were using soft-skinned vehicles. The foreign company pulled out overnight so as to avoid liability claims in the US when civil society started petitioning the courts on behalf of the family of the victims.

According to Hafsa Razzak, “The European standard EN 1063 is the security standard that prescribes requirements for protective strength of a glazed shielding rated against types of munitions. There are seven classes; B1-B4 for protection against handgun shots and B5-B7[1] for effective protection against rifle caliber rounds.[2] Vehicles with B5, B6, B7 level of protection are extremely resistant to explosions. For a CIT vehicle, the minimum requirement should to have a protection level of B4+. Companies using semi-armoured cash vans (B2 and B3) should either be barred from carrying out CIT operations to avoid untoward incidents or restricted to amounts less than Rs 10 million per carry. Insurance companies ensuring such transactions will be panalised if they attempt re-insurance and are discovered,” unquote.

— Writer is former Director General NAB