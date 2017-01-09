Qazi Jamshed Alam Siddiqui

Lahore

The increasing use of loudspeakers has become quite a nuisance in our society. Amplifiers have become integral part of all celebrations. It has become the firm belief of the people that private occasions like marriage, birthday and funeral rituals would be incomplete without blaring the loudspeakers. Excessive use of loudspeakers makes it worse for people living in the vicinity of worship places. Despite countable listeners amplifiers are used with loud voice due to which nearby residents especially ailing elders and infants are badly disturbed. Students cannot concentrate on their studies even in their examination days. Besides other terrorist activities it is also “noise terrorism”. The authorities are requested to control this tumultuous situation and regulate the use of loudspeakers.