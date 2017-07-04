Registration opens for PITB’s Herself Women Convention

City Reporter

Registrations for Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB)’s Grand Herself Women Convention (HWC) on Monday opened for the participants, to be held on July 8, 2017 (Saturday) at Arfa Software Technology Park.

According to a spokesman for the PITB, registration can be made free of cost on website: www.hwc.pitb.gov.pk.

The day-long event is being organized on the 1st anniversary of the women empowerment initiative of Punjab IT Board “Herself” driven by Dr. Umar Saif, the founding Vice Chancellor of Information Technology University Punjab (ITU), Chairman PITB and Advisor to the Chief Minister Punjab. Dr. Umar Saif in his comments said, “At Punjab Information Technology Board, 60% of our workforce is women. Herself Women Convention is PITB’s way of showcasing and celebrating not just the women of PITB but women of this entire country, Pakistan. “This grand convention revolves around the theme ‘steps towards a progressive nation’ focusing on breaking stereo types of women heroes.

Nabeel A. Qadeer, Director Entrepreneurship & Enterprise Development, Punjab IT Board and head of entrepreneurship wing said: “I want to thank Facebook for their support in our journey so far. The vision of ‘Herself’ is to increase women entrepreneurs, freelancers, women participation in the workforce and revamp the definition of heroes. HWC is just one glimpse of what we plan to achieve through this platform.”

The aim of this powerful convention is to gather women from all across Pakistan to highlight the success of their work in multiple domains and motivate young women to step in the workforce to contribute in the economy.