Sindh Madressatul Islam University here on Tuesday announced that the registration for admissions at SMIU will continue till July 21.
An official said that the SMIU is offering admis-sions in BS and MS programs for Fall 2017, in its five departments i.e. Department of Business Administration, Commerce and Manage-ment, Department of Computer Science, Department of the Media Stud-ies and Communication.—APP
Registration for admissions at SMIU till July 21
