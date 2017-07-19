Registration for admissions at SMIU till July 21

Sindh Madressatul Islam University here on Tuesday announced that the registration for admissions at SMIU will continue till July 21.

An official said that the SMIU is offering admis-sions in BS and MS programs for Fall 2017, in its five departments i.e. Department of Business Administration, Commerce and Manage-ment, Department of Computer Science, Department of the Media Stud-ies and Communication.—APP

