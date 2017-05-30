Regionalism in a globalised world

Samreen Aamir Bari

THE basic aim of globalisation is to homogenize the world language, religion, food, apparel clothing, festivities, politics, economies hence – no barrier- no distinction – no boundaries . As a result of globalisation the political, cultural and economic practices are not confined to a single region or state. Events in one region may have a direct impact on the other corner of the globe, information technology including satellite communication; internet, rapid transport services and capitalism are the basic agents of globalisation and are responsible in activating this social process. But contrary to the expectations, experiences prove that the globalisation is an uneven process and the impact and fruits of development are only benefitting the developed and technological advanced countries. This negative aspect of globalisation is increasing the frustration and anxiety among the citizen of underdeveloped countries and a major portion of the population of these nations are being influenced by the planned and projected cultural hegemony of the West in common and USA in particular hence this social process is responsible in damaging the cultural fabric of the developing nations. This whole fascinating yet controversial process is rusting the spirit of Nationalism hence we can say that homogenized economy and culture is a direct threat to the nation states as well.

As per Adam Lupel ‘Globalisation challenges the nation-state in each of its four basic components: It is challenged 1) in its administrative effectiveness, 2) in its territorial sovereignty, 3) in its collective identity, and 4) in its democratic legitimacy’. The upsurge of ‘Regionalism’ in the age of globalisation, and turmoil of nationalism. It is inevitable for the nation states to minimize internal and external threats and to maximize and enrich their economic and cultural growth and sustain political stability in the region to retain their political, economic and cultural units. Therefore the regional cooperation and regional organization or Regionalism can be called a political project that accelerate the integration and strengthening of a geographical unit to counter the effects of globalisation a normative project for the articulation of a new global order.

Regionalisms reflect and portray and also struggle to enhance the benefits of both the state and non-state actors. There are two approaches to define the impact of regionalism on globalisation: According to some theorists regionalism is a building block of globalisation whereas some argue that regionalism is an antithesis to globalisation and is projecting to counter the effects of globalisation, as regionalism concerns ideas, identities, and ideologies related to a regional project. Globalisation means a compression of the world, compression of time and apace, it does not only restrict to the introduction of new technologies or new pattern of production, but capitalism is also a by-product of globalisation then its target is to create a homogenized culture.

Scholars of regionalism consider regions as the central decisive, influential and driving force of world politics. To meet the challenges of the globalised world while keeping intact and retain the sovereignty of the nations, to save the cultural values, folkways, mores and customs it is necessary to strengthen the regions and to promote regionalism. Katzenstein (2006) defines regionalism as institutionalised practices; Fawcett (2004) defines regionalism as a policy or a project.

In International Relations region is Multilateral grouping of countries in a specific region or neighbouring nations’. (eg. Middle East, Europe or East Asia). We can conclude through the definition of region that preferably those countries can be tied in a regional agreement where the people found some proximity in attitudes, loyalties, threats, and ideas and this is the essence of unity, which concentrates the individual and collective minds of people(s). Russet (1967) defines a region’ based on geographic proximity, social and cultural homogeneity, shared political attitudes and political institutions, and economic interdependence’. And because of the geographical advantages the multiple nations share similarities in their political, economic and cultural inheritance. Therefore, geographical location plays vital role .It is preferred that the nations share borders and there are proximities in their culture, politics and livelihood Deutsch etc (1957) view ‘high levels of interdependence across multiple dimensions—including economic transactions, communications, and political values’. As Rick Fawn explained “Regions are now everywhere across the globe and are increasingly fundamental to the functioning of all aspects of world affairs from trade to conflict manage- ment, and can even be said to now constitute world order”.

Although at this point there are some conflicting views as according to the Scholars regions are repeatedly associated with the definition as groups of countries at the same geographic location; but as a matter of fact when one territory ends the next begins. Furthermore, most researchers approve that a region denotes more than just physical similarity, as not only geographical proximities are important but some more criterias are important. Thompson (1973) argues that regions which include states that are geographically proximate, interact extensively and have shared perceptions of various phenomena’. We can take the test case of Pakistan and Bangladesh although both the countries are separated now but we cannot forget the long struggle for the independence of both the regions for the same cause because of the obvious similarities. To provide strength and to harmonize the regionalism it is vital to expand and project the solidarity among the people of the region. We can shape this solidarity by cultivating the seeds of acceptance as the basis of this solidarity is usually based on shared political culture more or less same historical background and a sense of common fate.

— The writer is freelance columnist based in Karachi.

Email: [email protected]