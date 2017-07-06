Regional Tax Offices achieve target

Staff Reporter

Attock

The setting up of district level income tax offices will not only help in increasing revenue but also assist the traders community to file their tax returns without any hassle.

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) is chalking out a comprehensive programme to provide all facilities to the people at their door step, Deputy Commissioner Land Revenue and District Taxation Officer Sabah Rehmat Tuesday said.

She said under the supervision of Chief Commissioner of FBR Regional Tax Office Tanvir Akhtar Malik, the board had collected Rs 2116.45 million against the target of Rs 1,971 million set for 2016-17.

Sabah Rehmat said Tax Office Attock had been successful in achieving its target for the current year.

During tax year 2016-17, 986 manual Income Tax Returns are filed, 224 audit cases are disposed off, recovery of arrears demand were made to the tune of Rs 12.797 million and Advance Tax of Rs 8.059 million has been collected. From July 1, the Deputy Commissioner Office will be changed into District Tax Office.