Regional-on line survey

More than half of Pakistan’s millennials (51 percent) polled believe that enabling equal opportunities and access to education will benefit most from technology advancements. Selected by the second most number of respondents was confronting climate change and global warming (23 percent).When asked about the technology that has the largest potential to give rise to peace, 34 percent of Pakistan’s respondents placed their bets on artificial intelligence, followed by the Internet of Things (29 percent), and virtual reality (28 percent).

Across all six markets, artificial intelligence, the Internet of Things and virtual reality rank consistently in the top three – suggesting the vast potential seen in these future technologies by the Internet generation. It may be noted that Telenor Group has released the findings of its regional online survey that assessed the attitudes of Asia’s millennials towards technology and social impact, as well as the support they feel necessary to become future leaders committed to peace. Organized to support Telenor Youth Forum 2017 recruitment, the online survey engaged 2,500 respondents aged 15 to 30 years in Asian markets including Pakistan, Bangladesh, India, Myanmar, Malaysia, and Thailand.

Youths in all the surveyed markets ranked education as the most critical form of support in order to enable them to become tomorrow’s peace leaders. The multi-market online survey found that Pakistan’s millennials are most passionate for providing education opportunities for children (35 percent of survey takers), followed by unemployment among youth (21 percent). Other global issues that Pakistani millennials are driven to resolve include climate change and global warming (20 percent), the stigma surrounding mental health issues (14 percent), and gender inequality (10 percent).