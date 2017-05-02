Regional economic cooperation

Abdul Ghani Chohan

REGIONAL organizations are the international standard organization as they involve the membership of geopolitical entities. The membership is characterized by the demarcation of boundaries. Such organizations aim is to foster political and economic integration or to talk with authenticity on the geopolitical boundaries. Some of the South Asian organizations like Asia Cooperation Dialogue (ACD), Asian Development Bank (ADB), East Asia Summit (EAS), Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), and South Asian Association for Regional cooperation (SAARC). The concept of economic assimilation is not workable in every possible aspect. If taking an example of South Asia we realize that neither the peace nor economic assimilation is realized.

What caused the south Asian regional organization to decline (SAARC)? There is no particular reason for the failure of the south Asian regional organization rather it is disputed into many social, economical, and political issues and so portrays different disappointing picture. It is due to the fact that south Asia is bound by different inter and intra-state conflicts. Some of the problems are based on narrow mind considerations of caste, religion, nationality, language, community. Furthermore, South Asia is an area of incredible political intricacy. States like Pakistan and Bangladesh have been largely ruled by dictatorial military rulers. India, by itself faces several unresolved issues that stem from internal as well as external consequences. These include ethnicity, boundary disputes, terrorism and rebellious activities, and so on. No wonder when these persistent problems prevent India from becoming a nation in a true sense, which adversely affects the element of order, safety, and authenticity. For example, in Nepal, the series of democratically elected government failed to produce a better result than the old royal rule due to widespread corruption and crisis of ascendancy.

The political believer such as Maoists and other different typical political parties are posing major threat to democracy in Nepal. Moreover, the problem of civil violence in recent years has emerged as a more serious defensive issue than the problem of inter-state warfare in South Asia. Political and governing institutions in most of the South Asian countries are frail while the political parties themselves lack dynamism, association, regulation, and commitments. Taken individually, each of the South Asian states suffer individually from some kind of instability and consequently projects varying intensities of human denial.

How the economy declined from being sustainable? Inter-state conflicts in South Asia probably are highest compared to any other regional coalition. Mutual relations are defined by opposition and distrust. The differences between India and Pakistan over Kashmir, Sri Lanka and India over the nationality of Tamilian, where Sri Lanka accused India, especially state government of Tamil Nadu for supplying weapons and providing trainings to the Tamil subversive in Southern areas. These are only two of the most outstanding examples in this deem.

The problem between India and Nepal on open border and the Indo-Nepal treaty of peace and Friendship, dispute between India and Bangladesh over illegal flight from the Chittagong Hill Tracts (CHT) and the demarcation of boundaries involving fertile islands and also sharing the water of river Ganges. Similarly the cultural diversity based in languages, religions, and ethnicities is another factor that debilitate region to come together. Rather it frequently exerts a negative blow on inter-state relations in South Asia due to religious differences. For example, Pakistan’s deep commitment to creating an Islamic state and Bharatiya Janata Partiy’s (BJP’s) commitment to make India solely a Hindu state are two kinds of the school of thoughts that bassinet state making in South Asia..

Though most of the South Asian states have emerged with shared colonial pasts, alike political experiences, common social value divergences, however, are still as noteworthy. India and Sri Lanka are said to have performed better than other functioning democracies with varying degrees of success. Bangladesh and Pakistan are Islamic states where the influence of religion runs very high as an instrument of political nefarious rather than an indicator of prevailing open free opinion of public.

Thus, the main theme of this axiom is that South Asia is to be regarded as an Indian backyard. No wonder then, that there has always been certain psychological misgiving on the part of the smaller states about their all-powerful neighbor India. This has also been the key reason of failure of the SAARC to evolve as true regional coalition. On top of this, since its inception in 1984 there have also been serious differences among member countries over the aims and functioning of SAARC.

In the end it has been evidently proved that South Asia has emerged as a regional entity in the international political system with the creation of SAARC but it failed to strengthen regional unity. Regional organization in South Asia cannot be said to have evolved into a complete alliance in terms of regionalism and economic integration due mainly to the prevalence of conflict over the desire of peace and stability. Given the historical legacy and present-day reality of rife and mistrust in the region, the fact that the formal cooperation process in the region has survived intermittent setbacks that is a testimony of pliability of the organization.

— The writer is freelance columnist based in Islamabad.

Email: chooohan2@gmail.com