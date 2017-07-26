Regional actors, foreign agencies involved in terror attacks: COAS

Rawalpindi

Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Tuesday said regional actors and hostile agencies are fully involved in using terror as a policy tool. General Bajwa said this while chairing a security meeting here. He said the key to defeating terrorism is participation at the national level.

“We have fought terrorism as a nation. Key to success is national participation,” the Inter-Services Public Relations quoted the army chief as saying.

Referring to the recent terror attacks in Kabul and Lahore, he offered Pakistan’s help to Afghanistan in eliminating terrorists safe havens in their border areas.

“Concurrent blasts in Kabul and Lahore are testimony to the fact of our stance that both Pakistan and Afghanistan are victims of terrorism.” He added that both countries will continue to suffer if these “actors are able to use Afghanistan’s territory with impunity”.

General Bajwa also said the Army fully supports and stands with the police and other law enforcement agencies towards performance of their role as first responders. He added that the people should report suspicious activity to the security forces.

During the meeting General Bajwa said such incidents cannot lower our resolve to eliminate terrorism from its roots. He was also given a detailed briefing on the ongoing security operation in the country and the attack in Lahore.

Gen Bajwa was briefed on Operation Radd-ul-Fasaad and Lahore attack. “We are making gains in breaking connectivity between terror masterminds and their facilitators/executors,” Gen Qamar added.

Gen Bajwa also visited Lahore’s General Hospital to inquire after those injured in the suicide bomb attack on July 24. The blast, which took place near the Arfa Karim IT Tower on Ferozepur Road on Monday afternoon, had taken the lives of 27, nine of them policemen. Another 54 were reported injured in the attack.

According to Rescue 1122, the injured are being treated in various public hospitals in the provincial capital.