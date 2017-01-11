Regardless of sleeve length, bacteria cling to lab coats

SHORT-sleeved hospital uniforms proved of no help in infection control — bacteria colonized the garments to the same degree as long-sleeved lab coats, results of a randomized study showed.

After a day of use in a hospital, short-sleeved and long-sleeved clothing were similarly contaminated with methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA), according to an article published online in the Journal of Hospital Medicine.

After three hours of wear, the short-sleeved uniforms already had 50 percent of the bacterial count documented at eight hours. 9 Ways to Prepare for Surgery The findings, from a study by researchers at the University of Colorado in Aurora, called into question recent bans on long-sleeved garments, including physicians’ white coats, in hospitals in England and Scotland.

“Bacterial contamination of work clothes occurs within the first few hours after donning them,” Dr. Marisha Burden, and co-authors wrote in conclusion.

“By the end of an eight-hour work day, we found no data supporting the contention that long-sleeved white coats were more heavily contaminated than were short-sleeved uniforms. Our data do not support discarding white coats for uniforms that are changed on a daily basis or for requiring healthcare workers to avoid long-sleeved garments.”

Numerous studies have shown that healthcare workers’ clothing are susceptible to bacterial contamination. In 2007 the British Department of Health implemented a policy that banned the wearing of white coats and other long-sleeved garments as a means of decreasing nosocomial transmission of bacteria. A similar policy was adopted in Scotland. The authors noted that the British National Health Service “acknowledged that evidence was lacking that would support that white coats and long-sleeved garments caused nosocomial infection.” To examine the issue, Burden and co-authors conducted a prospective study at a public hospital in Denver.

The study included 100 residents and hospital physicians caring for patients in internal medicine units. The study participants were randomly assigned to continue wearing long-sleeved hospital coats or to switch to short-sleeved uniforms that were changed daily.

The study ran from Aug. 1, 2008 to Nov. 15, 2009. Cultures were collected eight hours after participants began their work day.

Related