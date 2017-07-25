Regaining lost sovereignty

Malik Ashraf

THE US administration has withheld the release of US $ 50 million to Pakistan that it had to reimburse under the Coalition Support Fund arrangement (CSF). Reportedly the funds were held back after US Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis said he could not verify that Pakistan had made enough efforts against the Taliban-affiliated Haqqani group, during a US Congress defence committee hearing. Pentagon spokesman Adam Stump, said that the withholding of funds did not reduce the significance of the sacrifices that Pakistani military had undertaken over previous years.

Is it not strange that while acknowledging the efforts and sacrifices that Pakistan has rendered, it decides to penalise it for doing the good work. Unfortunately that has been the case ever since Pakistan was coerced to join the war on terror — which gradually has become our own war — that US has been accusing Pakistan of double dealing. Notwithstanding the indiscriminate action taken by security establishment of Pakistan against terrorist outfits through Operation Zarb-i-Azb, operation Raddul Fasad and the latest offensive in the Khyber Agency known as Operation Khyber-IV, there has been no change in the US narrative and it still accuses Pakistan of providing sanctuaries to the Haqqani network, which allegedly is involved in the terrorist acts in Afghanistan.

According to official sources Pakistan has almost suffered a loss of US $ 100 billion in the war against terror besides thousands of lives. The US had allocated only $ 900 million under the CSF out of which $ 550 have been reimbursed so far and $ 300 million were withdrawn by the congress as part of a broader appropriations act. For those who are savvy of the history of relations between the two countries, the latest US move is not surprising at all. There is an unending litany of US betrayals and pummeling our sovereignty at will ever since Pakistan joined SEATO and CENTO during the cold war era. In fact becoming US ally was the biggest ever mistake and a diplomatic faux pas by Pakistan.

The US has invariably used Pakistan to promote her own strategic interests without reciprocal actions. To begin with it jeopardized Pakistan’s security by flying US-2 spy plane from Budbher in Peshawar without the knowledge and prior consent of the Pakistan government. As a consequence the USSR threatened Pakistan with dire consequences. That was the beginning of USSR hostility towards Pakistan and ultimately it was instrumental to dismemberment of Pakistan in 1971 when prior to that it signed a defence pact with India and provided military hardware and weapons to her that were used against Pakistan in the war. Our friend and so-called ally never intervened to help Pakistan. Earlier to that when India attacked Pakistan in 1965 it stopped the supply of military hardware and spares to Pakistan.

The US helped India to start its nuclear programme which led to detonating of a nuclear device in 1974 and the beginning of a nuclear weapons programme by her. But when Pakistan started its nuclear programme as a defensive measure against the perceived and real threat to its security, the US did everything within its power to scuttle that programme through sanctions and pressure. After India conducted nuclear tests in 1998, US again tried to pressurize Pakistan not to go-ahead with a reciprocal response.

The US used Pakistan against USSR in the Afghan war and when the Soviets were driven out, it immediately pulled out leaving Pakistan and Afghanistan to suffer the consequences. Pakistan became a frontline state against war on terror after 9/11 and since then has suffered enormously in terms of men and material but those sacrifices have had little effect on the US administration’s attitude towards Pakistan. It has been pummeling our sovereignty at will through continued drone attacks, the Salala incident and above all the killing of Osama Bin Laden in Abbottabad. Looking at the nature of US-Pak relations reminds me of a couplet: Barey logon sey milney mane zara tum fasla rakhna … Miley darya samundar sey tow who darya naheen rehta. The English rendering of the couplet is that you should maintain a proper distance in your relations with the mighty because when the river meets the Sea it loses its identity. Unfortunately that is exactly what has been happening. One thing that our policy makers must keep in view is that the US can never be our friend.

Her strategic interests in this region are inimical to our strategic and economic interests. It is propping up India as a regional super power to check the burgeoning Chinese influence and reportedly both India and US are covertly working to sabotage CPEC. We need to understand that the US does not want a solution to the Afghan conundrum rather it intends to keep this region instable to achieve its objectives. Pakistan’ security and economic well being is inextricably linked to our own region. We need to focus on our own region, as the present government is rightly doing, without rupturing our ties with the US as normal state to state relations. We need to recalibrate our foreign policy keeping all the foregoing factors in view to regain our lost sovereignty.

— The writer is freelance columnist based in Islamabad.

