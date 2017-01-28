Refugees ward off freezing cold on a naval ship

Lesbos

African refugees, buttoned up against the cold and carrying plastic bags with their belongings, march aboard a Greek navy cargo ship docked in the port of Lesbos, while another one smokes a cigarette just inside the hatchway.

The vessel, also called Lesbos, is home to about 160 migrants and refugees, transported there from the Aegean island’s Moria camp. Most are trying to find shelter from the winter weather.

Stanislas, a 25-year-old migrant from Togo, is one of the asylum seekers living on the vessel. His bed is located behind a huge Hellenic Navy flag which obscures the view inside the vessel.

“It is somehow better in the boat than it was in Moria,” Stanislas told Anadolu Agency: “The food is the same and heating is medium level but at least I am not sleeping in a tent in the cold.—Agencies