Refugees’ and economic growth

Wajid Hameed Kundi

Dera Ismail Khan

The dire scenario across the Middle East has given rise to massive migration to the European countries and UK, who are under constant fear that the influx of refugees would cause fresh burden on them. While the phenomenon has become most contentious political issue of our times, the European and UK societies are becoming polarised as conservatives have been calling for a policy of limits and enforcement. A refugee crisis tops European policy debate. Currently, the governments appear overwhelmed by the mounting challenges of unwanted migration that has emerged as the most important political and public policy challenge facing Europe.

One fact that has been largely ignored in the EU policy debate is that these migrants can help boost European economy. If well integrated, refugees can contribute to greater flexibility in the labour market. Because, when number of labourers is proportionate or greater than the number of employment available, the labourers would surely be inclined to sell their labour cheap in order to sustain their livelihood in the competitive market. Besides, large population means large domestic market.

So, in order to maintain Europe’s economic growth and industrial output, an inflow of young workers is desperately needed. And by accommodating these refugees into the economic orbit of the EU, its problems of declining population and ageing labour force may well be solved. Extending a hand to ‘refugees’ would not just be morally correct, but would be economically beneficial as well.