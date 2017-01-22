Reforms introduced to improve quality of education in Punjab

Salim Ahmed

Punjab School Education Minister Rana Mashhood Ahmad Khan has said that the Punjab Govt. has provided record funds for education promotion since 2008. During the last eight years the school education budget has been enhanced 400 times while the educational budget of school education department has been enhanced from Rs 62 billion to Rs 315 billion.

He announced that a three month long examergency has been announced in the province for getting better results. He added that students would be given additional lectures to show better performance in the exams. Punjab has made model education province under the vision of Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif and time is not far when the world will follow our education policies. This is the gist of his press conference which held at Punjab Curriculum & Textbook Board on Saturday.

Rana Mashhood briefed media men about different educational reforms introduced by Punjab Govt to improve the quality of education as well as to extend education to the children of impecunious strata. He said that provision of education to all the children is our strong commitment and no child will be deprived of his basic right.

This will enlighten every house with knowledge and the whole country will benefit of our policies. He said that a complaint cell is being setup in the Punjab to solve the issues of the people pertaining to school education department. Similarly, the educational models of Singapore, Malaysia, Sri Lanka and other countries would be studied to raise the standard of school education according to international level. He vowed that the teachers will be given a respectable position in the society. Because our teachers are change agents in the 21th century in this regard, besides up gradation of teacher’s scales, teacher’s foundation would also be established to help them in different matters including provision of soft loans.