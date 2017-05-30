Reforms to bring improvements in health, education sectors

Salim Ahmed

A 15-member delegation comprising of participants of 21st Senior Management Course of National Institute of Management, Islamabad visited the Civil Secretariat Lahore, today in connection with its inland study tours. The delegation was led by Chief Instructor of NIM, Islamabad Mr. Khalid Mehmood.

Additional Chief Secretary Punjab Shamail Ahmad Khawaja gave a detailed presentation to the delegation about the factors behind fast-paced development of the Punjab and the improved situation of law & order. Member P&D Board Punjab Hassan Mehmood and other administrative secretaries apprised the meeting about the development strategy of their respective departments; while Provincial Secretary Archives, in the capacity of Special Secretary Home, briefed about maintenance of law & order and achievements of Punjab government with regard to eradication of terrorism.

ACS Punjab Shamail Khawaja told that effective reforms have been introduced to bring forth far-reaching improvements in health and educational sectors. He termed as glorious example for other provinces the positive results of new governance model achieved through 56 companies for expanding the energy resources required for the development of the province as well as improvements in other sectors including agriculture.

He disclosed that intermediate cities development program is being launched in addition to completion of mega development projects in major cities of the province and expansion of 20 thousand kilometer rural approach roads.

This would be the most conspicuous hallmark of Punjab Speed exhibiting the speedy completion of development projects under the vision of the Chief Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif.