Reforming public procurement system

AS most of corruption is linked to award of contracts and procurement of machinery and equipment by government departments, the establishment of Public Procurement Regulatory Authority (PPRA) in 2002 was widely hailed by all those who wanted transparency in such dealings. However, fifteen years down the lane the situation remains almost the same mainly because of loopholes in the system and inability of authority to invoke its powers.

It is in this backdrop that there is now growing demand for far reaching reforms in the public procurement system. The vicious cycle of corruption starts from gathering of quotations and floating of tenders to different stages of procurement or the life-cycle of a project. Sealed quotations or bids are invited with a view to ensuring transparency and competitiveness both in terms of quality and price but in most of the cases the exercise ends up in futility because of fake quotations and under-hand tactics applied to inflate prices to adjust commissions and kickbacks. Once tenders are floated, PPRA has no role and it has often been observed that tenders are awarded on prices much higher and even double than prevailing market prices. In case of projects, the contractor is made to palm grease every time he gets a cheque from concerned officer or branch and ultimately the quality of work suffers. There is, therefore, legitimate demand that rules should be modified to bring them at par with UN Commission on International Trade Law that also allows negotiated procurement as a competitive form of public procurement as is practice in the West including the United States. The condition that procurement should be made from only those companies paying GST also increases cost without corresponding increase in government revenue as the money is digested by unscrupulous elements. Again, prices of all items are available on-line and quoted prices must be cross-checked by sanctioning authority before making a decision.

