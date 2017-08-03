References filed in ECP, Punjab Assembly to disqualify Imran

PML-N, PPP want Gulalai’s allegations probed

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Lawyer Raja Basharat has filed a petition in the Election Commission of Pakistan, seeking Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf chairman’s disqualification on the basis of “shameful” allegations of harassment levelled against him by former PTI lawmaker Ayesha Gulalai.

On the other hand, PML-N’s Hina Pervaiz Butt, also on Wednesday, submitted a resolution in the Punjab Assembly for Imran Khan’s disqualification on the basis of Article 62 and 63 in light of Gulalai’s allegations.

It has been requested in the reference that Khan be disqualified under Section 99(1)(f) of the ROPA and the by-election for NA-56 be held.

Hours after leaving the PTI, MNA Ayesha Gulalai had claimed on Tuesday that women affiliated with the party faced constant harassment from within the party ranks.

“It is my integrity that matters to me the most,” the MNA from South Waziristan told reporters. “I cannot compromise when it comes to my honour and dignity.”

Pakistan Muslim League-N leader Hanif Abbasi praised on Wednesday Ayesha Gulalai, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf MNA who quit her party Tuesday night after levelling serious charges of misconduct against party chief Imran Khan.

Addressing the media outside the Supreme Court, Abbasi termed Gulalai his sister, and assured her of his complete support.

He said he had disclosed over a year ago the same charges that have been levelled by Gulalai. He said he will consider the delivery of justice to have been finished in Pakistan if investigations are not launched into Gulalai’s claims. He directed PTI Chairman Imran Khan to surrender his Blackberry cellphone for the probe into Gulalai’s allegations.