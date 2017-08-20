References against Sharifs: NAB wants to quiz JIT

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) requested the Supreme Court on Saturday to allow members of the Panamagate Joint Investigation Team (JIT) to record their statements before the anti-graft watchdog as part of its investigations against the Sharif family and others.

The request came a day after deposed prime minister Nawaz Sharif and his sons Hassan Nawaz and Hussain Nawaz refused to appear before NAB, which has been ordered by the top court to file references against them.

In its July 28 landmark judgment on the Panamagate case, a five-member bench of the apex court unanimously declared that Sharif was not sadiq (truthful) and amen (trustworthy) and hence not qualified to hold a public office.Saturday’s request came in the form of an application filed by NAB Lahore with Justice Ijazul Ahsan, who was appointed by the five-judge bench to monitor and supervise the proceedings at NAB and in accountability courts.

The bureau had earlier asked JIT head Wajid Zia to record his statement with investigators. “Zia responded by recommending that NAB formally approach the SC and seek its permission to record his or any other JIT members’ statements,” said a senior NAB official.

In light of that recommendation, he said, NAB formally approached the SC seeking its permission to quiz all six JIT members who had probed into the murky business dealings of the Sharif family on the top court’s directions.

A senior NAB official said he could not comment until Monday (tomorrow). But another official confirmed the development, saying the JIT members would be questioned about the evidence they had collected and their knowledge of the case. He said they could start recording statements as early as next week if the SC grants them permission soon.

NAB is currently in the process of filing references against the Sharif family and others in the light of the July 28 judgment of the top court.

The JIT had recommended that the apex court direct NAB to file references against the accused on the basis of available evidence.