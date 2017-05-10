Refer soldiers laying lives for country as ‘martyrs’: APNS

Islamabad

All Pakistan Newspapers Society (APNS) have suggested all the member publications that all fallen soldiers for the motherland be referred to as ‘shaheed’ or ‘martyr’ in the newspapers or magazines.

Letter written by the APNS on May 5, to its members said, ‘You are aware that for the last several years, Pakistan is in state of war. Our valiant security forces are not only defending the borders but fighting militants and terrorism for which, many have laid down their lives in the defense of their country.

Member publications have always shown their full respect to those who have fallen in the line of duty. However, to pay befitting tribute to those who continue to lay down their lives in the defense of Quaid’s Pakistan, may we suggest that all fallen soldiers be referred to as ‘shaheed’ or ‘martyrs’ in our newspapers and magazines.

This may be taken as a matter of advice only since APNS does not normally lay down definitive formulations to its member publications,’ it added.—APP