Reduce tenure of assemblies

LEADER of the Opposition Syed Khurshid Shah has put forth a reasonable demand that tenure of the assemblies be reduced from existing five to four years. Giving rationale of the proposal, he said that intermittent dictatorships and intolerant attitude of the men at helm of the affairs was the reason behind people not tolerating governments for longer periods.

The demand deserves serious consideration by all stakeholders but regrettably spokesperson to the Prime Minister Dr. Musaddiq Malik has opposed it on flimsy grounds. According to him, Leader of the Opposition is making the demand as his party has no chance to return to power in near future and that reducing tenure of the assemblies would lead to distrust of masses on democratic continuity. Dr. Musaddiq or PML (N) need not be apprehensive as already their government is effectively in final year and obviously the proposal, if accepted and implemented, would be applicable from the coming general elections. We believe that Syed Khurshid Shah has made a saner and timely proposal and this should be considered in the same spirit with which he has floated the idea. We have repeatedly seen that five year is a much longer period and besides other parties, masses too often become weary of government of the time. Reduction in tenure of assemblies to four years would, to a great extent, address the issue of impatience that we have observed on part of political parties in the past. Some parties opposed the parties in power and made attempts to destabilise them only because they were not ready to wait for 5-year constitutional tenure to complete. Contrary to what Dr. Musaddiq has said, we believe the reduction in tenure would ensure continuity of democratic system and its stability. If a government has the will to serve the masses, it can deliver effectively in four years and there will be always a chance to win the next election if people are satisfied with its performance. This is appropriate time to make an amendment in the constitution in this regard as it would become difficult after the next elections as whosoever comes to power would not be ready to part with one full year. The Parliamentary Committee on Electoral Reforms, while mulling over other constitutional amendments, should also give serious thought to this proposal.

Related