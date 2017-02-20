Redraft of players for PSL final tomorrow

Sharjah

Pakistan Super League (PSL) management along with the franchise owners will arrange a redraft of those players who are willing to visit Pakistan for the final to be held in Lahore on March 5.

According to a private news channel the redraft for the players who are willing to visit Pakistan will be arranged on February 22 (Wednesday).

As many as 50 players are ready to visit Pakistan for the final of PSL, if picked. An additional amount of $10,000 to $50,000 will be paid to players who are ready to tour Pakistan.

Chris Gayle, Kumar Sangakkara and Mahela Jayawerdene, have refused to visit Pakistan for the final while Peshawar Zalmi captain Darren Sammy and bowler Chris Jordan are ready to come to Pakistan.

A high level meeting between PSL management and franchise owners, chaired by Chairman PCB Executive Committee and PSL Najam Aziz Sethi was jointly decided to hold the PSL final in Lahore.

Sethi said it had been heart-warming to see the dedication of all the owners to the cause of taking cricket back home. “This final will be the first step in opening gates to international teams starting to make the journey again.”

“We are all committed to this mission and wish to have a thoroughly entertaining final where it should happen in Lahore,” Sethi said.

Meanwhile according to the PSL website the foreign players included in the five PSL teams are as follows;

Quetta Gladiators: Tymal Mills, Thisara Perera, Rile Rossouw, Mahmudullah, Kevin Pietersen, Nathan Mccullum, Luke Wright and Bismillah Khan.

Karachi Kings: Kumar Sangakkara, Ravi Bopara, Ryan Mclaren, Mahela Jayawardene, Kieron Pollard and Chris Gayle.

Lahore Qaladars: Brendon Mccullum, Cameron Delport, Grant Elliot, James Franklin, Jason Roy, Chris Green and Sunil Narine.

Islamabad United: Samuel Badree, Ben Duckett, Steven Finn, Shane Watson and Brad Haddin.

Peshawar Zalmi: Darren Sammy, Eoin Morgan, Chris Jordan, Mrlon Samuels, Tillakarante Dilshan, Samit Patel, Dawid Malan, Tamin Iqbal and Shakib Al Hasan.—AFP