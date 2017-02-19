Rector IIUI for beefing up security at university

Staff Reporter

Rector International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI), Dr. Masoom Yasinzai has directed to beef up the security at all campuses of the varsity in the wake of security threats.

He stated this which chairing a meeting held at new campus of IIUI to review overall security situation at the all campuses of the University amid prevailing circumstances of terrorism in the country.

Dr. Masoom Yasinzai remarked that the recent wave of terrorism in the country warrants immediate measures to devise a comprehensive policy regarding security measures at IIUI campuses, while Dua was also offered for those who lost their lives in the recent carnages of Lahore and Sehwan.

The IIUI Rector emphasized that an elaborate policy be, accordingly, chalked out which should, inter alia, cover the status of security in Female campus, male campus, admin block and Faisal Masjid campus, and directed that beef-up security measures be taken to avoid any untoward situation.

Earlier, Chief Security Officer briefed the chair and the participants in a presentation regarding security measures, plans and initiatives taken to beef up the security. The meeting was also attended by Vice Presidents, Director General and other relevant officials.