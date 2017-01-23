Recruitment of nurses and pharmacists for hospitals begins

Staff Reporter

Punjab Minister for Primary and Secondary Healthcare Khawaja Imran Nazeer has said that 1124 nurses and 342 pharmacists are being recruited for District Headquarters and Tehsil Headquarters hospitals to improve the Nurses and beds ratio in the hospitals.

He said that these recruitments are the part of revamping plan of 25 DHQ and 15 THQ hospitals which would hopefully be completed during the current year. The Minister further informed that on the orders of the Chief Minister Mohammad shahbaz Sharief , C.T Scan machines are also being provided at all DHQ hospitals under public and private partnership programme.

Kh. Imran Nazeer further said that applications for the recruitments of nurses and pharmacists have been called and written test for this purpose would be conducted through NTS and for the posts of pharmacists male as well as female, both can apply. Secretary Primary and Secondary Health Punjab Ali Jan Khan informed that advertisement has been sent to the newspapers for the appointments of nurses and pharmacists. He disclosed that 993 nurses would be recruited for DHQ and 131 nurses for THQ hospitals.

Similarly, 303 and 39 pharmacists would be appointed in DHQ and THQ hospitals respectively. Mr. Ali Jan Khan further informed that application forms can be downloaded from the web site of NTS (www.nts.org.pk) and the advertisement can be downloaded from the website of Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (www.pshealth.punjab.gov.pk). He said that the recruitments will be facility specific and non transferable and contract based. The candidates have to specifically mention the name of DHQ/THQ hospitals against which the application is submitted. The secretary health observed that these appointments would not only improve the performance of the hospitals but also increased the medical facilities for the patients.