Recruitment in HESCO

HESCO had advertised for posts of Junior Engineers and conducted test on 07.10.2000. Interview of successful candidates was held on 07.12.2000. And training of those selected was started in Regional Training Centre (RTC) Jamshoro. At completion of training, qualified candidates were issued certificates of Junior Engineer by RTC Jamshoro on 14.05.2001. Surprisingly, all Junior Engineers were informed that HESCO had no any vacancy for them and they would be adjusted against an authorized post of LS on 17.05.2001. Candidates were amazed that how the organization could go through the process without having authorized posts/vacancies.

All those graduate engineers who once successfully qualified the post of Junior Engineer (Grade 17) were appointed as LS – II and SSO –II on 17.05.2001. Some of those were gradually promoted as LS – I and SSO – I but a large number of them have not been promoted even on LS-1 and SSO-1. Over all none of them has been promoted on the post (Junior Engineer) for that they qualified when they were very young graduates in 2000. Scenario of promotion / up-gradation board is very pathetic in HESCO. Only two boards have been conducted in 19 years and promoted just 10 graduates as Junior Engineer with the promotion quota of 5%. It is interesting to know that with the 5% quota, 32 B. Tech Holders have been promoted to the post of Junior Engineers.

In meeting held last week, Professor Dr. Mohammad Aslam Uqaili, member of PEC raised voice against the policy of HESCO. He promised to get implemented the policies of PEC and PEPCO in HESCO. Personal life of the effected has been disturbed due to the system. Many of them have been facing ‘malady’ due to negation of their rights.

Nazar Muhammad

Hyderabad

