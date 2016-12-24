Recruitment for Motorbike Ambulance Service underway

Dg Khan

Motorbike ambulance service of Rescue 1122 would be launched in the current fiscal year, and the staff recruitment in this regard is underway currently.

District Emergency Officer Rescue 1122 Dr Natiq Hayat announced this here on Saturday. He said that recruitment of over 50 paramedical staff had been started, adding that applications could be submitted by Jan 8, 2017 in this regard.

He said that equipment for trauma, medical and emergency cases would be available with the motorbike. He said that wireless system would also be installed, which would be helpful in saving lives by responding timely in narrow streets.—APP