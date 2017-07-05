Recreational spots in shabby condition due to negligence of officials

Staff Reporter

The recreational spots of federal capital goes unchecked due to lethargic attitude of the authorities concerned. During visit to various recreational spots including Shakarparian, F-9 Park, Lake View Park, Rawal Dam Park, Marghazar Zoo and number of other parks in the city. It was observed that the officials concerned not taking interest in the maintenance of these spots, especially on eve of special occasions which is in dire need of repairing. The residents of G-7 said that most of the sector parks are also losing its charm due to lack of interest of the officials concerned. They said that the Hockey ground at G-7 Markaz giving deserted look an adjacent children park due to lethargic attitude of the authorities.

Visitors of Shakarparian said that the picnic spot is no more attraction for them as the famous spot in poor condition. They said that shortage of clean drinking water and damaged flood lights hesitates visitors to come parks along with their families. Some visitors also complained that soon after the sunset, wild animals are seen roaming in park, keeping visitors away. When contacted officials of Capital Development Authority, they said that the officials concerned are taking care of most of the recreational spots. They said that it was not in their knowledge that the recreational spots are losing attraction, however said that the concerned officials would be directed to take initiative for ensuring all the facilities at Parks for visitors.