Recovery of Sehwan victims’ organs from a drain causes new controversy

Salahuddin Haider

Karachi

Following recovery of organs of the Sehwan victims from a dirty drain of pungent smell, the priority required to deal with the holocaust, has unfortunately taken an ugly form of a ping pong match between federal and provincial administrations.

Sindh chief minister Murad Ali Shah came clean of the blame game, looking angry at reports of victims’ organs being found in a ‘nullah’, some half a kilometer away from the Sufi saint’s shrine of Lal Shahbaz Qalander, targeted for Thursday’s bloodbath, and ordered a thorough enquiry. But Interior minister Chaudri Nisar and opposition leader in the National Assembly Khursheed Shah locked horns in a war of words, which was shocking.

The disclosure of the sordid affair came to light when a private TV channel reported that organs of the suicidal blast victims perhaps had been thrown by area officials, who were also accused of dumping the mutilated bodies, and broken limbs in make-shift graves a short distance from the historic site.

The TV reporter not only showed footage, but insisted that such a neglect had actually happened and even sought explanations from police and district officials, who denied claiming that enquiry into the matter was still on, and pending findings, any conclusion would be premature.

But the federal interior minister while praising the Punjab government for apprehending facilitators of the Charing Cross blast of last week felt that the Sindh government had left much to be desired. It was reported earlier by police and other officials that cameras around the shrine in Sehwan had been rendered ineffective. These merely displayed murky images of people around the place, which made identification of faces difficult.

When opposition leader Khursheed Shah was asked the views, his reply was astonishing. ‘Organs, because of the powerful blast, must have flown all over, and some of these landed in the nearby drain. Media persons, including whose ancestoral homes are located within the vicinity of the tragic scene, reported that the blast had occurred inside the vast hall of the shrine which had strong pillars, roof and boundaries, and if organs of the victims, could not be found out within a 100 or 200 yards of the place, how could they have flown to a distance of 500 yards. These were obviously the job of local administration, who had failed to discharge their duties the way these should have been carried out.

It has also been confirmed now that the suicide bomber was actually a man, entered into the shrine taking advantage of darkness. The light had gone off at that time, and generators took 4/5 minutes to start and restore the light. Dhamal was on in the hall, but the bomber blew himself off just nearby. Else those casualties could have been far more heavier than the reported 88.

The TV reporter remarked that ‘Ttey should have buried these body parts for the sake of humanity.’ ‘This is very sad – the inefficient administration should be ashamed of leaving [the deceased’s limbs like this.’

Locals have also complained of rank and pungent smell that has filled the air because of the decaying body parts lying in the open.

On being contacted the Jamshoro Deputy Commissioner Munawar Mahesar claimed that he had personally supervised the collection of body parts of the victims, but he could not offer a satisfacory explanation as to how the organs were found in the ‘nullah’

He added that this needed enquiry. The limbs of blast victims could not just be thrown away like that, said the deputy commissioner. The SSP, Jamshoro had a more amusing explanation. He said that in the wake of such a large number of casualties, small parts of organs are mixed with blood and hence could have been cleaned away.

The chief minister chairing a meeting in Karachi reviewed the security measures for soft targets, shrines, mosques etc where congregations or spiritual gatherings on Fridays or dhamal at shrines every Thursday was routine, and therefore needed much better care and supervision. It is now abundantly clear that Sehwan lacked medical care, hospitals an even ambulances to deal with emergencies, were just not there, which made things worse. Many fear that the death toll rose because of lack of these essential facilities.