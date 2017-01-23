Record-breaking Bryan brothers quit Davis Cup

Melbourne

Bob and Mike Bryan announced their retirement from the Davis Cup on Sunday after a 14-year stint that made them the United States’ most successful doubles team in the competition.

The 38-zyear-old twins, known for their chest-bumping celebrations, sealed the Davis Cup title against Russia in 2007 and they bow out with a 24-5 win-loss record since making their debut in 2003.

“Clinching the Davis Cup final in 2007 while representing Team USA was one of the greatest highlights of our career,” they said on their Instagram account.—AFP