Record 73.6m ton sugarcane production registered

Islamabad

The sugarcane production in the country has reached to historical high of 73.6 million ton during this year, showing 12.4 per cent increase as compared to 2016.

The sugarcane production touched 65.5 million ton mark during 2016 and comfortably exceeded target of 67.5 million ton by a considerable margin of 9 percent.

This year, sugarcane has portrayed a very promising picture not only in production domain but also area-wise cultivation which increased to 121,700,0 hectares as compared to last year’s area of 113,100,0 hectares, showing an increase of 7.6 per cent. Its production accounted for 3.4 per cent in agriculture’s value addition and 0.7 per cent in overall Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

Sources in Food and Agriculture Division while highlighting the achievement on Saturday said production increased due to increase in area cultivated as it shifted from other competitive crops facing frequent distress, as for example from cotton crop which suffered on account of pest attacks.—APP