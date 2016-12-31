Recommendations for national water policy framework

Staff Reporter

Lahore

The Lahore University of Management Sciences (LUMS), Friday, hosted a panel discussion for the launch of Hisaar Foundation’s Report ‘Recommendations for Pakistan’s National Water Policy Framework’ for the consideration of the government.

The event was a culmination of two years of consultations, including discussion sessions with various water stakeholders across the spectrum, as well as two international water conferences that focused on water cooperation and water security. The recommendations are part of the first report of Hisaar Foundation’s Think Tank on Rational Use of Water.

The recommendations focus on five main areas for further action. These include improving water access for the poor and landless, financing the urban and rural water value chain, safeguarding the Indus Basin and its infrastructure, improving water institutions and their management and governance, and finally building a base for science, technology, and social aspects of water.

The goals of the recommendations for Pakistan’s national water policy framework call for extending irrigation system to arid districts of Pakistan.

It also calls for creating new storages and enhancing existing storages at different levels.

The policy framework calls for improvement in water efficiency by 10 percent. It also calls for increasing productivity in agriculture. The policy framework recommends preserving, repairing and maintaining the existing water infrastructure.