Reckless driving by school drivers

I would like to draw attention of the all the school and college authorities towards the reckless driving by their bus drivers. As there are numbers of students travelling through these buses and they not only make their and the students’ lives at risk by their driving. However, in Islamabad, most of the schools and colleges were located near the private sectors, and these drivers drive at very high speed that makes other people disturbed. Many accidents have taken place in past because of these drivers, as these places are highly populated and a small mistake can turn into a bigger one.

Furthermore, the traffic police undoubtedly have set the speed limit near education institutions but sadly, these drivers pay no heed to these laws. So it is requested to the education institution authorities and traffic police to take action against these drivers to put a stop on reckless and negligent driving as it can save lives of many citizens and the students who travel in these buses.

HADIA AZIZ

Islamabad

