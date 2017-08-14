Reckless driving on roads has become a hobby in Karachi. The city is flourishing in all directions yet facing countless problems. Reckless driving is also one of the many problems. Most of those who drive on roads in Karachi are very careless as they do not follow driving rules and traffic police is hardly able to check them. They are fond of rash driving. The buses and mini buses are always over loaded and two or three passengers are often seen hanging on the footboard or sittings on the roofs. The result is that accidents are quite common in Karachi. Reckless driving is too dangerous for pedestrians as well as small vehicles. I there fore request the authorities concerned to take strict action again this craze so that people get relieve from further distress.

AEMON JAWAID

Karachi

