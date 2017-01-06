Muhammad Tanveer

Islamabad

It has become fashion to drive carelessly and at a very high speed. It is nowadays matter of risk to venture to walk along the streets. It is seen that the streets are made for the drivers of cars, taxi, bikes etc. They drive very fast that no one could cross the road, even they don’t think necessary to stop at the signals. They do not care about anyone, as they get into their vehicles they seem to forget all about the world except themselves.

It is so we cannot imagine why we the pedestrians should not be allowed to walk safely. Because of their reckless driving many accidents do occur on a daily basis. The effective/ strict measure should be taken to make the drivers drive their vehicles in accordance with the traffic rules. Prevention, they should be made to realize in all circumstances, is better than cure.