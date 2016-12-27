Sanaullah Samad

Turbat

In recent times, reckless driving has become very common and accidents are occurring on a daily basis. Recently a bus and trawler collided with each other in area of Chagai where seven people were burnt to death and eight others suffered critical injuries. Everyday accidents are occurring and on average 10 people die each day due to reckless driving.

In the last year, around 97,740 road accidents took place across the country which killed a total of 51,416 people; 29,524 in Punjab 9,639 in Sindh, 9,494 in KP, 2,250 in Balochistan and others in other places. Sindh is called deadly province where a large number of people are killed in accidents. I urge the government to take road safety measures and implement traffic laws strictly so that no one can dare break them. I also request citizens to obey traffic rules and drive cautiously on roads.