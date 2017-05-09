Reckitt Benckiser announces ‘Hoga Saaf Pakistan’

Staff Reporter

Lahore

53, 000 children die of diarrhoea in Pakistan every year which means 145 kids are losing their lives from a disease that should not take even a single life. These are not just numbers but a daunting reality. Pakistan is a rapidly growing nation, racing towards economic and social development. However, even in the year 2017, there are 25 million people who do not have access to proper toilets.

Nearly half of the households do not have a facility to wash their hands with soap and water. These sad realities lead to severe unhygienic conditions promoting various diseases which includes the menace of diarrhea, a disease which can easily be prevented.

On Saturday, April 29th 2017 – Reckitt Benckiser (RB) and a Private Channel announced their partnership on a national initiative “Hoga Saaf Pakistan” a pledge for a healthier, cleaner Pakistan. The announcement was made at the 5th Hum Awards 2017 at the Lahore Expo Centre. The CEOs of both companies, Shahzeb Mahmood of Reckitt Benckiser and Duraid Qureshi exchanged dialogues on the big stage where they mentioned the dire need of coming together as a nation and improving the unclean and unhygienic conditions that give birth to diseases such as diarrhoea.