Rebuttal of false, malicious, mala fide allegations against Dar

Islamabad

The spokesman of Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar said, on Sunday, that a section of the media has been making and publicizing the false, malicious, obnoxious and mala fide allegations against Senator Dar over the past few days. The allegations include: That during the appearance before the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) for the Panama Case, Senator Ishaq Dar told the JIT that not only is he willing to act as witness in the case against the Prime Minister’s family, he is even willing to give any required statement against the Prime Minister’s family; That Senator Ishaq Dar is seeking citizenship of the United States of America for himself and his family; That Senator Ishaq Dar has secretly married a Member of the National Assembly; and That motor vehicle tax (token tax) of Mercedes Benz car, registration no. MV-019, registered in the name of Senator Ishaq Dar, has never been paid since it was purchased in 2008.

Replying to the queries, the spokesman said that Senator Ishaq Dar vehemently rejects and strongly rebuts all of the aforementioned allegations. The spokesman said that these claims are utter rubbish and malicious disinformation, intended to cause harm and damage to the Senator’s personal and professional reputation. He also questioned how any media-person can claim to be aware of the discussions held during the proceedings of the JIT, including the statements made by persons summoned by the JIT.

The spokesman also confirmed that Senator Dar has made payments of the motor vehicle tax in each year since 2008 for his said vehicle till 30th June 2018. He said that appropriate actions are being taken against the responsible persons / parties, with respect to all of the aforementioned allegations. The spokesman further highlighted that all these false and baseless allegations against Senator Dar have only been made.—NNI