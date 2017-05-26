Rebuttal of allegations from Irfan Khokhar on LPG price hike

Staff Reporter

Karachi

This clarification is in response to news items circulating in various media to defame and allege SSGC LPG (Pvt.) Ltd. (SLL). We wish to respond to and correct the assertions and allegations made by Irfan Khokhar.

SSGC LPG (Private) Limited (“SLL”) is a wholly owned subsidiary of Sui Southern Gas Company Limited and is a private limited company, with a diverse customer base and plays an important role in LPG imports by sharing the business almost equally with another private company i.e. EngroVopak Terminals Limited (EVTL).

The Company has limited ullage (available storage space) at the Terminal to unload and store the said LPG cargo of two ships amounting to 11,900 MT. LPG importers need to move their LPG stored at Port Qasim at SLL and EVTL Terminals to facilitate the general public as there is ample product available of LPG importers at both the terminals (over 12,000 MT) and to create ullage to accommodate more ships. SLL Terminal provides 24/7 services to its customers in most professional way to meet operational demands of its valued customers for mutual commercial benefit.

SLL would also like to clarify that no third party stock has been kept at the storage on account of security deposit. The claim that any private terminal handled 226,000 MT LPG by operating for 14 days is a misstatement as both terminals Engroand SLL combined do not have the capacity to handle 13,000 MT per day. In the last two years SLL has handled over 327,000 MT compared to 58,600 MT in prior four years combined.

The Company is an open access terminal and handels ships in a transparent business-like manner on a first come first serve basis, based on prior booking of terminal space at market competitive prices, after entering into formal written Terminal Services Agreements following the best international practices for terminal operations and HSE.

The Company would like to further clarify that in the meeting chaired by SSGC MD, Irfan Khokhar was requested in the presence of representatives of another LPG importer to provide the written evidence of the abysmal, baseless and concocted allegations but after lapse of five (5) months, no documentary evidence has been provided to us till date.